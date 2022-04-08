Slovakia donated its S-300 to Ukraine
Slovakia has already donated its S-300 anti-missile systems to Ukraine, Prime Minister Eduard Heger has announced. This comes weeks after US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited Sofia and Bratislava in an attempt to persuade Bulgaria and Slovakia to hand over their complexes to Ukraine to protect its skies from Russia.
“I can confirm that Slovakia donated its systems to Ukraine on the basis of its request for self-defense assistance due to the armed aggression of the Russian Federation,” Heger said. Slovakia has one S-300 battery, which it received after the disintegration of Czechoslovakia in 1993. Unlike it, Bulgaria did not provide its complexes.
The Soviet S-300s were seen as an alternative to the failed MiG-29 deliveries of Poland, Bulgaria and Slovakia. Poland has expressed readiness to give all its planes to the United States at the Rammstein base in Germany, as their direct transfer to Ukraine could drag the country into war with Russia.
Heger said in a statement that the S-300 will be replaced by an anti-missile system provided by Slovakia’s allies.
/Dnevnik
