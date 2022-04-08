Red paint splashed over the Russian Embassy in Bulgaria

Nikolay Hadjigenov, a lawyer and former MP, splashed red paint on the sign of the Russian embassy in Sofia. An hour later, he was arrested and taken away in a patrol and handcuffed, broadcasting the conversation live on his phone in a police car.

“This is a protest, it is being done all over the world, but only here in front of the embassy there are 18 police officers who don’t know what they are doing while one of their bosses is getting urticaria at the moment,” said Hadjigenov, who was accompanied by his colleague Arman Babikyan.

“Next time, we will do something else”, Hadjigenov promised, and said that Russian Ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova should have been expelled a long time ago, as well as Bulgaria to have sent military aid to Ukraine.

It is still unclear whether authorities will sanction Hadjigenov for his actions.

“One of the police officers tried to stop me, but he couldn't reach me. They told us not to leave. I told them to handcuff me but they said they wouldn't put me in handcuffs,” he explained.

An hour later, Hadjigenov received handcuffs, hooliganism charges and a free patrol ride to the detention center. However, he did not stop the live stream from the police car.

When asked if he was intolerant to drugs and health problems, he replied:

“I have an intolerance for stupidity.”

