COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 726 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours are 726, according to the Unified Information Portal.

10,356 tests were performed during the day. The active cases are 171 639, and 1290 are reported cured.

The death toll from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours is 19, and 84.21 percent of them have not been vaccinated. Thus, the total number of victims of the pandemic reached 36,655.

1373 people are hospitalized. There are 165 patients in intensive care units.

There are 115 new patients in hospitals, 77.39 percent of whom have not been vaccinated.

The doses of vaccines administered in the last day are 1748. A total of 4,358,480 doses have been administered so far.

/BTA