Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Bulgaria
The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen arrived in Sofia tonight on the occasion of the forthcoming presentation of the European Commission's assessment of the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of Bulgaria.
Von der Layen was welcomed by Tsvetan Kyulanov, acting Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria and Lena Borislavova, Head of the Political Cabinet of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/Nova
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » MEPs: New EU sanctions against Russia will affect Bulgaria as well
- » Opinion: Europe Is Sleepwalking Into Another World War
- » Ursula von der Leyen is coming to Bulgaria
- » Bulgarian PM met with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement
- » EU Leaders Endorsed the Community's First Defense Strategy
- » Borrell: The EU will Not Create a European Army