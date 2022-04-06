Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Bulgaria

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Layen arrived in Sofia tonight on the occasion of the forthcoming presentation of the European Commission's assessment of the National Plan for Reconstruction and Sustainability of Bulgaria.

Von der Layen was welcomed by Tsvetan Kyulanov, acting Head of the Representation of the European Commission in Bulgaria and Lena Borislavova, Head of the Political Cabinet of Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

/Nova