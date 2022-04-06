A number of Countries are interested in buying Grain from Bulgaria

After the Ministerial Meeting in the framework of the Berlin Process and the dialogue on agricultural policy Germany - Western Balkans in Berlin, organized by German Minister of Agriculture Cem Özdemir, the Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture Dr. Ivan Ivanov held a brief informal conversation with the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of North Macedonia Ljupcho Nikolovski.

During the conversation, Mr. Ljupcho Nikolovski expressed interest in buying grain from Bulgaria. Minister Ivanov stressed that within days the state will start the planned purchase of grain. After the end of the process, in case of any surpluses, the Minister stated that he would notify the Council of Ministers.

“The first priority is to ensure Bulgaria's food security,” said the Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture.

He explained that if the government decides to release the quantities, possible talks could be held with the RNM minister in the future.

Many other countries are also interested in Bulgarian grain.

/Bulgarian Ministry of Agriculture