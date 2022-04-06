Bulgaria will send to Ukraine 2000 Helmets and 2000 Bulletproof Vests

The Council of Ministers decided to provide free of charge to the Government of Ukraine assistance for the protection of its citizens, which consists of personal protection gear - two thousand helmets and two thousand bulletproof vests.

This was announced at a briefing in the Council of Ministers by Lena Borislavova, head of the Prime Minister's political office. The protective equipment will be provided from the available quantities with the assistance of the Bulgarian Ministry of Defense, Borislavova specified.

According to her, personal protective equipment will be used by peaceful Ukrainian citizens.

“This measure builds on the humanitarian and other assistance provided by the government so far,” Lena Borislavova said.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/OFFNews