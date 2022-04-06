Far-Right Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has passed away
Vladimir Zhirinovsky died. The far-right politician passed away at the age of 75 after a long illness. He had been in a coma in recent weeks.
This was announced by the Russian agency TASS, which referred to the chairman of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who announced the news during the plenary session. The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced the end of the discussions.
During his lifetime, Zhirinovsky was known for his provocative behavior and anti-Western tirades, which managed to keep him in the focus of public life in Russia for more than three decades.
