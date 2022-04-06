Far-Right Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has passed away

Business | April 6, 2022, Wednesday // 14:05
Bulgaria: Far-Right Russian Politician Vladimir Zhirinovsky has passed away Wikimedia Commons

Vladimir Zhirinovsky died. The far-right politician passed away at the age of 75 after a long illness. He had been in a coma in recent weeks.

This was announced by the Russian agency TASS, which referred to the chairman of the Russian Duma Vyacheslav Volodin, who announced the news during the plenary session. The deputies honored the memory of the politician with a minute of silence and announced the end of the discussions.

During his lifetime, Zhirinovsky was known for his provocative behavior and anti-Western tirades, which managed to keep him in the focus of public life in Russia for more than three decades.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/Nova

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vladimir, Zhirinovsky, Russian, politician
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria