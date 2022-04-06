Greece has declared 12 Russian diplomats Persona Non Grata
Greece has declared 12 Russian diplomats persona non grata. The European Union will also sanction the import of Russian oil, the President of the European Commission told the European Parliament.
Ursula von der Leyen presented the restrictions announced on Tuesday, including a ban on buying Russian coal.
Washington plans to ban new investments in Russia and measures against Vladimir Putin's two daughters. The Alliance's foreign ministers will meet in Brussels today.
Earlier, Britain called on its G7 and NATO partners to ban Russian ships from entering their ports and to adopt a timetable for phasing out Russian oil and gas imports.
/BNT
