Bulgaria's Recovery and Sustainability Plan has been finally approved by Brussels, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said:

“We can all congratulate each other that Bulgaria already has a very good and working plan.”

Today, the Prime Minister presented to the ministers the highlights of the Recovery and Sustainability Plan, which the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will present to us finalized tomorrow.

Within the framework of the “green transition,” the plan in the part “energy” uses innovative solutions: batteries, renewable energy sources, geothermal energy, Petkov reminded:

“It guarantees the energy security of Bulgaria. We preserve the full capacity of the “Maritska” basin. Batteries and RES; geothermal and renewable energy for housing. Over 10,000 such projects are included.”

The prime minister raised the issue of the rule of law. According to him, this priority is put on a pedestal:

“Finally, we have a mechanism that strengthens control over the chief prosecutor - a judge who will temporarily take on the role of investigating prosecutor and then be reinstated as a judge so that there is no conflict of interest,” he said.

He reminded of the highlights in the part of the “Connected Bulgaria” plan with a focus on the development of railway transport:

“With 62 new trains and new city railways.”

The total amount of funds that will be directed to the business with an emphasis on innovation and start-up production is also increasing:

“So we can all congratulate Bulgaria that it has a very good, working plan.”

The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen will visit our country on Thursday.

/BNR