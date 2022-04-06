MEPs: New EU sanctions against Russia will affect Bulgaria as well

Members of the European Parliament from the European People's Party Andrey Kovatchev and from “Renew Europe” Ilhan Kyuchyuk believe that the fifth package of EU sanctions against Russia, which is being prepared, will negatively affect Bulgaria as well.

Andrey Kovachev from the EPP thinks this is inevitable.

“Sanctions will affect every country. This crisis is affecting absolutely everyone. Today I had a meeting with the Ambassador of New Zealand and she also told me that prices are also rising in New Zealand. This has an impact everywhere. There is no way for Bulgaria or anywhere else to say that this war will have no impact - there will impact be in Bulgaria, there will be dramatic consequences in Africa…”

According to "Renew Europe" MEP Ilhan Kyuchyuk, adequate measures must be taken.

“Looking at the data, it is clear that there are countries that are more affected than Bulgaria. At the same time, the results will be reflected in Bulgaria’s economy,” said the MEP.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR