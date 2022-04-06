COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 839 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

839 new cases of coronavirus have been detected in Bulgaria in the last 24 hours, 63.53 percent of them are unvaccinated, according to data published in the Unified Information Portal.

11,209 tests were performed to detect the cases, which means that 7.49% of them were positive. A total of 1,142,698 cases were confirmed, the number of active cases being 172,222. Of these, 1,461 were hospitalized, including 174 in intensive care units.

There were 154 new patients in hospitals during the last 24 hours, of which 74.03% were not vaccinated.

The death toll from coronavirus was 28 in the last 24 hours, of which 96.43% were unvaccinated. The death toll has reached 36,636 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The cured for the last day are 2158, which brought their number to 933,840.

A total of 4,356,739 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been given in the country, including 1,535 in the last 24 hours. 2,051,389 people have completed the vaccination cycle, of which 727,033 have received a booster dose.

/BTA