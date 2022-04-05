Bulgarian PM Kiril Petkov met with Albanian President Ilir Meta

Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with the President of Albania Ilir Meta, who is on an official visit to Bulgaria at the invitation of his Bulgarian counterpart. The talks focused on bilateral relations and regional co-operation, as well as the European perspective of the Western Balkan countries.

Prime Minister Petkov noted that there is a huge potential for the development of economic co-operation based on good political dialogue between the two countries.

Petkov and Meta discussed priority infrastructure projects for the region's connectivity. The two leaders emphasized the strategic importance of the European Transport Corridor № 8, which connects the Adriatic Sea and the Black Sea.

“The Bulgarian national minority in Albania is a major bridge of friendship and a factor in strengthening mutual trust”, Kiril Petkov told Ilir Meta. The Prime Minister noted the importance that our country attaches to ensuring the opportunity for the Bulgarian minority to make full use of its right to learn their mother tongue.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister confirmed the support of our country for the readiness of Albania to start negotiations for EU membership. Earlier today, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev also confirmed his support for Albania’s future negotiations with the Union.

Bulgaria is consistent in its position that the place of the countries of the Western Balkans is in the European Union. In this regard, Petkov stressed the efforts of the Bulgarian government to intensify the dialogue with North Macedonia and overcome the contradictions.

/BNT