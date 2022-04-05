How many Bulgarians pursued Higher Education in Ukraine and in Russia

Official Ukrainian websites, where statistical data can be found on the number of students and their nationality, are currently unavailable and it is uncertain when the situation will change. The team from the higher education search platform Erudera has managed to gather all important information on the most recent international students statistics in Ukraine, as reported by official Ukrainian sites, before the war. Here is some of the data Erudera shared with Novinite:

Based on the latest data, international students in Ukraine mainly come from these countries:

India – 18,429 students

Morocco – 8,233 students

Azerbaijan – 5,470 students

Turkmenistan – 5,344 students

Nigeria – 4,379 students

Turkey – 3,764 students

China – 3,527 students

Egypt – 3,499 students

Israel – 2,561 students

Uzbekistan – 2,027 students

The latest statistics show that by 2020, there were 244 students from Bulgaria who were pursuing their higher studies in Ukraine.

The same source indicates that there were only 63 Bulgarians in Russian Federation universities by 2019.

Data further discloses that Bulgaria is home to 16,499 international students worldwide, of which, 1,021 are from Ukraine and 315 from the Russian Federation.

Generally, Bulgarian students abroad mainly focus on majors like economics & business, legal studies, psychology, architecture, fashion & design, and computer technologies.

Before the war, Ukraine was the home to thousands of students from across the world. According to data gathered by Erudera, there were 80,470 international students enrolled in Ukrainian higher education institutions during 2019.

International students were from 158 different countries who pursued studies at Ukrainian universities.

An international student in Ukraine spends an average of 6 to 8 thousand dollars on education on a yearly basis, the Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine has found, based on Ukrainian State Center for International Education calculations. According to the report's data, international students in Ukraine are an important source of income for the country.

If a Bulgarian student spends on average $7,000 per year in Ukraine, it indicates that 244 students approximately spend around $1.7M in Ukraine, annually.

As per education institutions, the three most popular universities among international students in Ukraine are the following:

Kharkiv National Medical University – hosting 4355 international students

V.N. Karazin Kharkiv National University – hosting 4351 international students

Odesa National Medical University – hosting 4234 international students

Here are more statistics regarding international students in Ukraine

/Erudera

