COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1180 New Cases in the Last 24 hours

The new cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last day are 1180 with 12,333 tests performed (approximately 9.6 percent), according to current data in the Unified Information Portal.

The cured in the last 24 hours are 5033 and the dead - 40.

229 people were newly admitted to hospitals. There are currently 1,618 hospitalized, 190 of whom are in intensive care units.

1376 doses of vaccine were given during the past day.

67.29% of new cases, 80% of those who died and 78.17% of those newly admitted to hospitals were not vaccinated.

/BTA