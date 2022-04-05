UN: Over 80,000 square kilometers in Ukraine are Mined
Over 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been mined. This makes the country one of the most mined in the world. This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the data are from the UN.
“If due to the first wave of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, about 16,000 square kilometers of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions had to be cleared, today, according to preliminary estimates, we are talking about 80,000 square kilometers of Ukraine,” is said in a statement from the department.
According to the UN, “Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Even before the ongoing military offensive, more than 1.8 million people from Donbas were surrounded by mines for eight years.”
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Day 41 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Global outrage over Bucha, New Sanctions and Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
- » Zelensky invited Merkel and Sarkozy to Bucha
- » Mobile teams of the Ministry of Interior register Ukrainians at hotels in Sunny Beach Bulgaria
- » Day 40 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Moscow denies War Crimes accusations
- » Day 39 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Regained control of Kyiv region, War Crimes in Bucha, Support from London
- » Russian forces fired on peaceful Protests in Energodar with Shock Grenades (VIDEO)