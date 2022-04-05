UN: Over 80,000 square kilometers in Ukraine are Mined

Over 80,000 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory have been mined. This makes the country one of the most mined in the world. This is stated in a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the data are from the UN.

“If due to the first wave of Russian armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, about 16,000 square kilometers of the Luhansk and Donetsk regions had to be cleared, today, according to preliminary estimates, we are talking about 80,000 square kilometers of Ukraine,” is said in a statement from the department.

According to the UN, “Ukraine is one of the most mined countries in the world. Even before the ongoing military offensive, more than 1.8 million people from Donbas were surrounded by mines for eight years.”

/BGNES