The White House is discussing new Anti-Russian Sanctions over Bucha

White House officials have discussed the possibility of imposing new anti-Russian restrictions in light of Kyiv's allegations about events in the Ukrainian village of Bucha, Kyiv Oblast, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.

According to sources in the publication, Biden administration officials “discussed stepping up the campaign for sanctions against Russia.” The paper said it was “still unclear” about potential restrictive measures from Washington, but earlier US officials discussed the possibility of imposing “secondary sanctions” to be imposed on countries that continue to trade with Russia.

According to the publication, the US administration may impose new restrictions on the mining industry, transport and financial sector. The article notes that “we are talking about preliminary plans, no final decisions have been made”.

The article quoted State Department spokesman Ned Price as saying, “we will continue to keep up the pressure until the Kremlin gives in, but we will not announce specific sanctions.” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told CNN on Sunday that US authorities regularly consult with allies on imposing new restrictions on Russia, but recognize the need to ensure that EU countries do not lose the energy they need.

