Bulgarian MP: Bulgaria will provide Military-Technical assistance to Ukraine

“Bulgaria will provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine - this proposal of ‘Democratic Bulgaria’ will be voted on next week.” This was announced by the co-chairman of the DB party Atanas Atanasov.

The draft decision for this was submitted on Friday.

“I am sure that Bulgaria will have a decision next week to provide military-technical assistance to Ukraine,” he added.

According to him, there will be a majority to give a mandate to the cabinet to provide assistance according to our capabilities, even symbolic. GERB and the “Movement for Rights and Freedoms” are ready to give support, Atanasov added.

“We are aware that the Bulgarian Socialist Party will not support this decision,” Atanasov said.

What will be the help he did not commit to an answer.

“These are things that need to be agreed at the technical level between the two countries,” Atanasov explained.

“There is a project prepared by DB for military assistance to Ukraine, we are entering into consultations on this topic, here every parliamentary group will have to make a decision”, said Andrei Gyurov of “We Continue the Change”.

“In my opinion, we must support Ukraine in all possible ways. But this is a decision of the parliamentary groups and we need to discuss it in the PG how we can support Ukraine in these difficult times,” he added.

