Bulgaria: All Pensioners will receive a BGN 70 Easter Bonus

Society | April 2, 2022, Saturday // 10:22
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: All Pensioners will receive a BGN 70 Easter Bonus Pixabay

Each pensioner will receive an additional amount of BGN 70 in April 2022 for Easter, the government's press service said.

The one-time supplement will be paid regardless of the amount of the received pension and will reach over 2 million pensioners.

The announcement states that the government decree, which was adopted in absentia, is in fulfillment of the commitment made by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to provide support for Easter to Bulgarian pensioners.

The decree approves an additional transfer in the amount of BGN 142,888,760 from the budget of the state social insurance for 2022.

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

/BNR

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pensioner, BGN, Easter, Bulgaria
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria