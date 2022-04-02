Bulgaria: All Pensioners will receive a BGN 70 Easter Bonus
Each pensioner will receive an additional amount of BGN 70 in April 2022 for Easter, the government's press service said.
The one-time supplement will be paid regardless of the amount of the received pension and will reach over 2 million pensioners.
The announcement states that the government decree, which was adopted in absentia, is in fulfillment of the commitment made by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov to provide support for Easter to Bulgarian pensioners.
The decree approves an additional transfer in the amount of BGN 142,888,760 from the budget of the state social insurance for 2022.
/BNR
