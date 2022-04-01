New Record for Inflation in the Eurozone

Energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine have led to a new record jump of 7.5% in consumer prices in the Eurozone, according to the EU's statistics agency Eurostat.

The increase of a record 5.9% in February was boosted by a 44.7% year-on-year rise in energy prices as Europe fell into an oil and gas crisis amid tensions with Russia over its invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.

