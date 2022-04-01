New Record for Inflation in the Eurozone
Energy prices and supply disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine have led to a new record jump of 7.5% in consumer prices in the Eurozone, according to the EU's statistics agency Eurostat.
The increase of a record 5.9% in February was boosted by a 44.7% year-on-year rise in energy prices as Europe fell into an oil and gas crisis amid tensions with Russia over its invasion of its pro-Western neighbor.
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BGNES
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Peskov: Payment for Russian Gas in Rubles will Being in early May
- » Cabinet Speaker: Gas Payments in Rubles will not be Allowed in Bulgaria
- » Russia: Payment for Gas and Oil might not be in Rubles Right Away
- » Bulgaria: New Jump in Gas Prices from April 1
- » UAE: Russia is an Indispensable Member of OPEC +
- » The European Commission will Negotiate on Bulgaria’s behalf with Gazprom for Russian Gas