Celestyal Cruises Starts 2022 Season with Focus on the Bulgarian Market

Celestyal Cruises - experts in cruises to the Greek islands and the Eastern Mediterranean, announced the start of the 2022 season (April 18) and confirmed their commitment to the Bulgarian market. The cruise line, winner of a number of awards and has become the №1 choice for travel in the region, puts Bulgaria in focus as a key market for the new season.

At an official press event in Sofia, Mr. Leslie Peden, CEO of Celestyal Cruises presented data from last year's two-month operation of the company, which served 14,000 passengers in all strict health and safety measures for passengers and crew applied under regulations from the EU and Greek authorities. He spoke a little more about the company, the market and the upcoming new season, which is promising.

“We are very happy to be here in Sofia today and to present our company, which is an ambassador of the Greek cruise. For us, Bulgaria is an important market, as we have two great seven-night cruises ‘Idyllic Aegean’ from late April to October, which land in the historic city of Thessaloniki, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, also known as ‘gastronomic paradise’. Thessaloniki provides easy access to the markets of the Balkans, as it is very close and contributes to an easily accessible authentic experience of the amazing Greek islands. This fall, in October and November, we will return our ‘Eclectic’ route, which will include a stop in Thessaloniki, as well as another new destination: Kavala - the northern, ancient Greek port city of the Thracian Sea, often called ‘blue city’ because of its crystal clear coastal waters and the legendary scenic sea views,” said Peden

All-inclusive experience for every taste and age

Over the years, Celestyal Cruises has become a favorite choice of Bulgarian tourists for travel by sea to some of the most attractive destinations in Greece, such as Santorini, Mykonos and Crete, as well as some lesser-known hidden jewels in the Mediterranean, such as the picturesque the island of Milos and imbued with the history of Patmos.

One of the strengths of Celestyal is the affordable price and value for money - no hidden travel costs, as everything is included in the price (food, drinks, 2 excursions and entertainment on board).

The cruise line specializes in this region of the Mediterranean and travelers have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the authentic spirit of Greece, offering shorter trips between 3 and 4 nights, as well as longer and more stops. Celestyal Cruises allows departures from ports close to Bulgaria such as Piraeus, and now from Thessaloniki. The company's cruise ships have fewer guests on board, allowing an intimate and secluded experience for travelers along with the ability to reach secluded small ports to which large cruise ships do not have access.

Mrs. Effie Karnesi, Business Development Manager for Bulgaria, presented the routes and services on board the cruises. She spoke about the famous personalized services of Celestyal Cruises and stressed the presence of Bulgarian-speaking crew on board, which ensures a pleasant experience for passengers and thus the company builds more confidence among Bulgarian tourists in the services of Celestyal Cruises.

Ms. Karnesi also shared: “We have positive expectations for the dynamic Bulgarian market. Travelers from Bulgaria are gradually increasing, and in 2019 we had 2254 guests on board. Our goal is to maintain this trend in 2022 after the turbulence caused by the pandemic in the tourism sector as a whole. In the long run we aim for growth in 2023 and subsequently with an annual increase of 20% of tourists from Bulgaria.

“We are proud to note that so far we have managed to establish reliable, successful and productive cooperation with 25 Bulgarian travel agencies,” she added.





About Celestyal Cruises

Celestyal Cruises quickly built a reputation and won recognition as the №1 choice for cruise trips to the Greek islands and the Eastern Mediterranean thanks to its experience in the region and the exceptional hospitality that guests receive on board. The company operates two cruise ships in the region, and their smaller size guarantees a real and secluded experience for passengers. The company's philosophy is built on the unique Greek heritage, which combines hospitality with true immersion in the atmosphere of destinations and provides an authentic experience for a lifetime, both on board and on land.

