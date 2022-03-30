Bulgaria: The Emergency Epidemic Situation is Over

The emergency situation has been officially lifted as of April 1. This was announced by health authorities at a briefing on Wednesday.

“In Bulgaria, after a series of loosening measures, it is time to take the next step towards life as we knew it before March 2020. Many countries have already done so. From April 1, 2022, Bulgaria will no longer be in an emergency epidemic situation. This means that the anti-epidemic measures introduced in the country are dropped,” said Health Minister Asena Serbezova.

“Many people have lost the battle with COVID, the return to normalcy is relative. Many people have postcovid symptoms for a month, many industries have been affected. About 100 million people lost their jobs during the pandemic. It also affected the education system,” she added.

For a period of up to three months after the end of the epidemic situation, the following measures remain in force: the possibility of the NHIF to pay the providers of medical care funds for work in unfavorable conditions.

“To say that the pandemic is over would be hasty. But Bulgaria is among the four countries that have maintained the lowest morbidity rates,” said Chief State Health Inspector Dr. Angel Kunchev.

“Regarding the wearing of protective masks - there have been a number of disputes, but there is no doubt about their effectiveness. It will be highly recommended to wear masks in public transport, in medical institutions, when crowding many people outdoors and for people at risk and those with concomitant diseases. The use of disinfectants remains recommended,” he added.

As of April 1, the requirement to provide a document at border crossings remains in force.

One of the valid digital certificates will be required, which is still valid for vaccination, post-illness, testing or similar document.

The requirement for the three color zones for the countries and the restriction of the exclusion of persons from red zones is dropped

A new bill provides for the possibility for the Minister of Health to introduce anti-epidemic measures, outside the declared anti-epidemic situation. They will not be the same as before. They will not be related to the possibility of restricting the movement on the territory of the country, imposing quarantines, lockdowns or stopping sites. A ban on the entry of citizens of other countries cannot be included.

The law provides for the preservation of the structure of the medical establishments in the so-called COVID wards. The possibility of maintaining the readiness outside the wards to restructure the hospitals for the treatment of a patient with coronavirus is also preserved.

