Zelensky: The Signals from the Talks in Turkey are Positive

“The signals coming from yesterday's Russian-Ukrainian talks in Turkey are positive”, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was quoted as saying by AFP late Tuesday.

“However, they do not stop explosions or Russian shells,” he added in a video uploaded to Telegram. According to him, the Russian army still has significant potential to continue attacks on his country, so Ukraine has no intention of lowering its guard.

“Negotiations should not be expected to lead to the lifting of sanctions against the Russian Federation. This issue can only be considered after the war is over and we get back what belongs to us,” Zelensky said.

