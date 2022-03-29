Disney + Launches in Bulgaria on June 14

Disney +, the streaming service of The Walt Disney Company, has confirmed the dates on which it launches in 42 countries and 11 new territories this summer.

In Bulgaria, the streaming service starts on June 14, 2022. Prices for the Bulgarian market are also already clear - 7.99 euros per month or 79.90 euros for an annual subscription.

With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, as well as entertainment from Star, Disney + is the streaming platform with some of the most beloved stories in the world.

Subscribers will have access to Star Wars productions like “The Book of Boba Fett” and “The Mandalorian” by executive producer and screenwriter Jon Favreau. The content will also include the Marvel Studios series “Moon Knight” starring Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant - a modest salesman in a gift shop who is tormented by the loss of consciousness and memories of another life. Users will also be able to watch the Oscar nominees “Shang-Chi and the Legend of The Ten Rings” with Simu Liu and Awkwafina.

Subscribers will also be able to enjoy Disney and Pixar's Oscar-nominated Luca (Luca's Summer Adventure) and Walt Disney's Oscar-winning movie "Encanto" which tells the story of the extraordinary Madrigal family, as well as the Oscar-winning "Cruella" with Emma Stone as the legendary Cruella de Vil. From the entertainment content, subscribers will be able to watch titles such as the Oscar-nominated and action-packed comedy “Free Guy” with Ryan Reynolds, as well as "The Simpsons" and "Grey's Anatomy".In the first season of National Geographic's “The World According To Jeff Goldblum,” Jeff will take us on a fun, curious, and entertaining journey. In each episode of this 12-part series, he will pull the string of seemingly familiar objects to unravel a world of amazing interconnectedness and fascinating science and history.

Users will have access to a high-quality experience and will be able to watch up to 4 devices simultaneously, download unlimited content on up to 10 devices and add up to 7 different profiles. Parents will be able to create children's profiles with an easy-to-manage and child-friendly interface to access age-appropriate content.

