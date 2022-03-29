Zelensky to the West: Fear makes you Complicit

World » UKRAINE | March 29, 2022, Tuesday // 09:01
Bulgaria: Zelensky to the West: Fear makes you Complicit Wikimedia Commons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Western countries to tighten sanctions against Russia, including imposing an oil embargo. In his traditional midnight address, he sharply criticized the “passive” nature, saying the world could not wait for the Russian state to respond to the sanctions.

If "strong preventive sanctions" had been imposed by world powers earlier, the invasion of Ukraine could have been prevented.

“A full-scale war has begun,” Zelensky said. “There are now many hints that if Russia starts using chemical weapons, tougher sanctions will be imposed, such as an embargo on Russian oil supplies to Europe. There are simply no words. We, the people who are alive, have to wait. Isn't everything the Russian military has done so far enough for an oil embargo? Don't the cluster bombs justify it?” The president asked.

Zelensky plans to address the parliaments of several countries this week to urge them to provide more weapons.

“Ukrainians should not die just because someone can't find the courage to help us with the weapons we need. Fear always makes you an accomplice,” Zelenski added.

/Nova

Tags: Zelensky, fear, Russian, Ukraine
