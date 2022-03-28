A New Round of Talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey

March 28, 2022, Monday
Bulgaria: A New Round of Talks between Kyiv and Moscow in Turkey

New talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place in Turkey, President's spokesman Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

The meeting between the negotiating delegations will take place in Istanbul.

The negotiations come after talks between Presidents Erdogan and Putin, during which the Turkish head of state stressed the need to cease fire and establish peace between Russia and Ukraine as soon as possible, as well as to improve the humanitarian situation in the region.

Zelensky told Russian Journalists that He was Ready for Big Concessions. Moscow Banned the Interview

Ukraine is ready to discuss accepting neutrality as part of a peace agreement with Russia, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an online interview with Russian journalists from independent media. And the media regulator in Moscow banned the Russian media from broadcasting it and announced that it was launching an investigation against the participating publications.

Later, in a midnight video message, Zelensky said Moscow feared his interview, adding that it was a tense diplomatic week ahead, and thanked dozens of cities where marches and concerts in support of Ukraine had taken place over the weekend.

