Zelensky Asked NATO for Weapons and Discussed the Humanitarian Situation with Bulgaria’s PM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again demanded weapons from NATO member states. In a video address last night, he said Ukraine needed only 1% of Alliance tanks and aircraft.

“What is the cost of our safety? It is very specific, it consists of fighter jets, tanks, anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship weapons. These are all things that our partners own, and this arsenal is covered in dust. These weapons are needed not only for the freedom of Ukraine but also for the freedom of Europe.”

Day 32 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden urges Putin to Step Down from Power

Zelensky announced on his Twitter account last night that he had talked to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.

“Had a constructive conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Informed about the course of counteraction to Russian aggression. The critical humanitarian situation in Ukrainian cities and villages was discussed. We have to stop the humanitarian catastrophe together!”

/BNR