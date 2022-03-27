Zelensky Asked NATO for Weapons and Discussed the Humanitarian Situation with Bulgaria’s PM
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has again demanded weapons from NATO member states. In a video address last night, he said Ukraine needed only 1% of Alliance tanks and aircraft.
“What is the cost of our safety? It is very specific, it consists of fighter jets, tanks, anti-aircraft systems, anti-ship weapons. These are all things that our partners own, and this arsenal is covered in dust. These weapons are needed not only for the freedom of Ukraine but also for the freedom of Europe.”
Day 32 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden urges Putin to Step Down from Power
Zelensky announced on his Twitter account last night that he had talked to Prime Minister Kiril Petkov.
“Had a constructive conversation with Bulgarian Prime Minister Kiril Petkov. Informed about the course of counteraction to Russian aggression. The critical humanitarian situation in Ukrainian cities and villages was discussed. We have to stop the humanitarian catastrophe together!”
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
/BNR
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Kyiv Mayor Klitschko called on Bulgaria for Military Assistance
- » Day 32 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Biden urges Putin to Step Down from Power
- » Bulgarian President Radev: I will Not Allow Bulgaria to be Involved in the War in Ukraine
- » Ukraine: To Date 136 Children have Died since the Beginning of the Russian Invasion
- » Police Seized 11 Russian Tanks from Ukrainian Yards
- » Moscow Announced the “First Phase" of the Invasion of Ukraine to be Over