Polish General: Warsaw has the Right to Claim Kaliningrad

World » RUSSIA | March 26, 2022, Saturday // 11:13
Bulgaria: Polish General: Warsaw has the Right to Claim Kaliningrad Pixabay

Former commander of Poland's ground forces, Waldemar Skrzypczak, said the Kaliningrad region was “under Russian occupation since 1945”.

According to him, this territory was never Russian but historically belonged to Prussia and Poland.

“Now it is worth remembering it. It is worth remembering the Kaliningrad region, which I think is part of Polish territory ... We have the right to claim this territory, which is occupied by Russia,” Skrzypczak said on the Polish TV show “Super Express”.

At the same time, he is of the opinion that the Kaliningrad region “has no military significance”.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Polish, Kaliningrad, Russian, claim
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria