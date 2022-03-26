Polish General: Warsaw has the Right to Claim Kaliningrad
Former commander of Poland's ground forces, Waldemar Skrzypczak, said the Kaliningrad region was “under Russian occupation since 1945”.
According to him, this territory was never Russian but historically belonged to Prussia and Poland.
“Now it is worth remembering it. It is worth remembering the Kaliningrad region, which I think is part of Polish territory ... We have the right to claim this territory, which is occupied by Russia,” Skrzypczak said on the Polish TV show “Super Express”.
At the same time, he is of the opinion that the Kaliningrad region “has no military significance”.
