Wizz Air with Three New Routes from Bulgaria

Wizz Air, the fastest growing airline in Europe and the leading airline in Bulgaria, has launched three new routes from Burgas, Bulgaria. The Polish pearls of Krakow and Rzeszow and the beautiful Hungarian city of Debrecen are the three new destinations that WIZZ is adding to its network as of yesterday, March 25th. The flights will be operated throughout the summer of 2022, twice a week, providing customers with a convenient opportunity for a short weekend vacation or a longer vacation. The seats are already on sale and can be booked on wizzair.com and through the airline's mobile application at prices of only BGN 28.99.* (14.84. EUR) All flights of the carrier are performed under increased hygiene measures.

Krakow is one of the most beautiful cities in Poland. Its landmarks, including the Wawel Palace and the Basilica of the Virgin Mary, are defined as unparalleled in Poland and are not accidentally part of the UNESCO World Heritage List. Apart from its majestic squares, buildings and palaces, Krakow will make you love it with its interesting stories. According to one legend, the creator of the city was the mythical ruler Krak, who founded Krakow on the Wawel Hill, above a cave where a dragon lived.

Rzeszow is the largest city in southeastern Poland with a population of just over 200,000. It has one of the most beautiful ancient squares on which the City Hall is located. The city also impresses with its lively atmosphere, beautiful architecture and an extremely curious Monument to Revolutionary Affairs.

Debrecen is the second-largest city in Hungary. It is known as the intellectual center of the country. This intriguing city is a great destination for a weekend trip, as you will find everything there: architecture, museums, galleries, a water park with a spa, a zoo and colorful Hungarian cuisine.

Whenever passengers decide to visit Krakow, Rzeszow or Debrecen, Wizz Air kindly reminds them to familiarize themselves with the strict health and hygiene measures introduced by the carrier to protect passengers and crew. For added peace of mind, Wizz Air recommends that customers add WIZZ Flex to their reservation and the airline's travel insurance package, which covers Covid-19 **. In this way, passengers can be sure that if circumstances change or they simply want to travel on another date or to another destination, they will be able to make a new reservation for a new WIZZ flight of their choice. Taking advantage of these services, which are additional protection, will give the peace of mind that passengers need in the current uncertain times.

Wizz Air also urges passengers to regularly check the official institutional websites of the country they will be flying to for the latest information, to check the health documents that are accepted and all applicable travel requirements. As entry conditions vary from country to country, the airline is making constant efforts to make it easier for passengers to familiarize themselves with the relevant travel rules to their desired destination by continuously improving its Travel Planning Card. The color-coded map, which is now available for use on mobile devices, is updated automatically daily and includes a checklist of country-specific testing, quarantine and vaccine certification requirements.

THE NEW WIZZ AIR ROUTES FROM BURGAS

Route Start Price

SOFIA – KRAKOW March 25, 2022 38.99 lv.

SOFIA – RESHOV March 25, 2022 28.99 lv.

SOFIA – DEBRECEN March 25, 2022 28.99 lv.

* One-way price including administrative fee and small cabin luggage (maximum dimensions: 40x30x20 cm). Luggage on wheels and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional fees. The price is valid only for reservations made on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ mobile application. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.

** Terms and exceptions apply.

