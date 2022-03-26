Bulgarian Politician: The Government will Fall by the End of the Year

“I have no doubt that not only will the Bulgarian government fall by the end of the year, half of the European governments will fall. This is obvious - with this explosion of prices and the whole situation that is happening, somehow it is inevitable to happen.”

This was stated on Nova TV by Anton Kutev, spokesman for Stefan Yanev's caretaker government and former member of the BSP National Council, commenting on the war in Ukraine and its consequences.

“Can citizens bear the price that politicians are trying to push on them”, Kutev asked and said:

“We need, after the end of this war, first, never to allow another, and second, to rethink the world order and the way it is imposed, not by force, but by negotiation and empathy.”

According to the former spokesman for the caretaker cabinet, the ruling coalition may not be able to complete judicial reform.

“If the government does not deal with the Geshev case, Geshev will deal with the government. In my opinion, we are moving towards the second option. 100 days have passed and we do not see any progress. The so-called judicial reform is where it started,” Kutev commented and saw contradictions in the coalition.

Regarding the arrests of Borissov, Goranov and Arnaudova, Kutev commented that the approach to the former prime minister was unacceptable.

“That was a problem for me. But I fully understand why they did it and I justify them - when for years the prosecutor's office pretends not to notice the key cases, a key businessman can't come out, no matter how many cases he has, to say that he gave 60 million and no one to interrogate him,” Kutev commented.

According to him, the European Public Prosecutor's Office does not have the powers currently being discussed.

“I think that Laura Kovesi will have a problem in the EP because of these actions”, said Kutev and added: “I am glad that the European Prosecutor's Office is dealing with this. One of the first proposals we made by BSP when establishing the European Public Prosecutor's Office was for it to investigate not only European funds but also budget funds. What matters to me is what Kovesi will do. But unfortunately, I think she will have problems with the EPP because of their powers”



