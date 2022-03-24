Zelensky Calls For a Global Rally Against the War in Ukraine

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has called on people around the world to protest publicly against Russia's war in Ukraine on Thursday. It is one month since the beginning of the invasion.

One Month after the Invasion of Ukraine: Ongoing Clashes and People in Trap

“Russia's war is not just a war against Ukraine. Its significance is much larger,” said Zelensky, who spoke in English for the first time.

“Russia has started the war against freedom. But this is just the beginning for Russia. It seeks to enslave the freedom of all people in Europe. To all the people of the world. It tried to show that only brute and cruel force mattered. The world must stop Russia. The world must stop the war. It's been a month. It's been so long. War breaks our hearts, as it does every free person on the planet,” Zelensky said.

The president has once again called for global demonstrations against the war, with protesters wearing Ukrainian symbols.

Rally in Sofia: Bulgaria says Not to the War in Ukraine!

“Go out on the squares, on the streets. Become visible and heard”, added Zelenski.



