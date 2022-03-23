NATO will Deploy a Battalion in Bulgaria

Tomorrow, NATO will confirm the deployment of an allied battalion in Bulgaria, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia, said the Secretary-General of the Pact Jens Stoltenberg.

He spoke on the eve of an extraordinary alliance summit tomorrow.

Bulgaria will be represented by President Rumen Radev.

There are already battalions in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia.

“This is only the first step and the long-term presence on the eastern flank will increase due to the war in Ukraine”, Stoltenberg added. The next decisions are due in June.

Most of the eight battalions are already under international command, with significant troop participation from host countries, Stoltenberg said. The battlegroups will remain in place for as long as necessary.

As early as the beginning of February, the government in Sofia decided that the battalion on our territory would be primarily made up of Bulgarian servicemen and that the deficits would be filled by other NATO member states. In the beginning, it was even said that the group would be under Bulgarian command. Then it became clear that it would report to the alliance's commander-in-chief.

“Any weapon of mass destruction will change the nature of the conflict in Ukraine”, Jens Stoltenberg warned.

“Russia needs to stop talking about nuclear weapons. This is dangerous and irresponsible. There will be no winner in a nuclear war, such a war must not be allowed. Russia can never win such a war,” he said.

Member states will have to double their defense spending. Stoltenberg reiterated that Ukraine's membership in NATO is not on the agenda.

Tomorrow, the pact is expected to decide to provide additional assistance to Ukraine for cyber defense and measures for chemical, biological, radiological, or nuclear threats. The Allies are already helping Kyiv by providing air defenses, drones, fuel, ammunition, finance and sheltering millions of refugees.



