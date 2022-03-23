Ukraine: Russians Destroy Chernobyl Laboratory

Russia's military has destroyed a new laboratory at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant that is working to improve radioactive waste management. This was announced by the Ukrainian state agency responsible for the no-access zone of Chernobyl, the Associated Press reports.

The Russian military seized the decommissioned plant at the beginning of the war. The no-go area is the contaminated area around the plant, where the world's worst nuclear accident occurred in 1986.

The state agency said the laboratory, which cost 6m euros to build with the support of the European Commission, opened in 2015.

The laboratory contains “highly active samples of radionuclides, which are now in the hands of the enemy, who, we hope, will harm themselves and not the civilized world,” the agency said in a statement.

Radionuclides are unstable atoms of chemical elements that emit radiation.

In another alarming turn of events, the Ukrainian Nuclear Regulatory Agency said on Monday that radiation monitors around the plant had stopped working.

