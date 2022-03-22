Poland can Assist in the Maintenance of the Bulgarian MiG-29s

Today in Sofia, President Rumen Radev and his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda discussed the partnership between Sofia and Warsaw in areas of mutual interest, as well as co-operation in the field of defense, especially the risks to Eastern European countries over Russia's war in Ukraine. The possibility of Warsaw assisting in the maintenance of Bulgarian MiG-29 fighters was also discussed.

“Russia's aggression in Ukraine raises the issue of our security. Here we also united together with Poland, in our efforts to strengthen the Alliance's eastern flank. To create the necessary conditions for the implementation of graded response plans depending on the degree of threats. And the formation of multinational battle groups is only part of these efforts,” Rumen Radev said after the meeting.

The head of state reminded that Bulgaria must build its own defense capacity:

“Bulgaria cannot be part of the Alliance's new defense concept without real and modernly equipped capabilities.”

Poland, for its part, is devoting more to defense. In addition to nearly 50 F-16 fighters, the country is also awaiting delivery of F-35 machines. The countries of the region also support Russian armaments in the interests of their national defense.

“MiG-29s in Poland and Slovakia and MiG-21s in Romania. I say this not by chance because the years of neglecting the problems of Bulgaria's defense have led to a certain deficit of capabilities,” said Rumen Radev.

He stressed that the issue of fighter aviation is especially critical in Bulgaria due to the MiG-29 engines and the delay in the delivery of the F-16s paid for by our country:

“If we do not take urgent measures, we risk burying our 110-year-old history of military aviation.”

Poland is ready to assist in the maintenance of MiG-29 fighters.

“Expert teams to discuss the possibility of assisting Bulgaria in maintaining the MiG-29 with the capabilities of the Polish industry and the Air Force,” Radev said.

Yesterday the Polish president was in Moldova, and today, after Bulgaria, he will visit Romania. Polish media report that Duda's trips to Chisinau, Sofia and Bucharest are part of the Polish leader's consultations ahead of this Thursday's NATO summit in Brussels and the upcoming talks with US President Joe Biden in Warsaw.



