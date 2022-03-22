Borrell: The EU will Not Create a European Army

World » EU | March 22, 2022, Tuesday // 09:48
Bulgaria: Borrell: The EU will Not Create a European Army Wikimedia Commons

“We do not want to create a European army.” This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Borrell commented on a document approved by the foreign and defense ministers known as the Strategic Compass.

It includes plans to develop an “EU Rapid Deployment Capacity” that could allow the bloc to “quickly deploy up to 5,000 troops” to various types of crises.

“We will conduct live exercises together,” he said. Such have not been done so far.

Borrell stressed that member states have and will have their own armies, but said the countries need to work more closely together.

He added that NATO was still “the cornerstone of Europe's territorial defense”.

/BGNES

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

Write to us at editors@novinite.com

Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: European, borrell, EU, army
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria