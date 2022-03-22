Borrell: The EU will Not Create a European Army

“We do not want to create a European army.” This was stated by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell.

Borrell commented on a document approved by the foreign and defense ministers known as the Strategic Compass.

It includes plans to develop an “EU Rapid Deployment Capacity” that could allow the bloc to “quickly deploy up to 5,000 troops” to various types of crises.

“We will conduct live exercises together,” he said. Such have not been done so far.

Borrell stressed that member states have and will have their own armies, but said the countries need to work more closely together.

He added that NATO was still “the cornerstone of Europe's territorial defense”.



