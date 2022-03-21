COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Green Certificate is Dropped
As of today, March 21, the requirement for a “green certificate” for all activities and events in Bulgaria, limited so far, is dropped.
COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No More Green Certificates from March 21
From the same date, the in-person learning in the higher schools will be carried out according to a schedule, as simultaneous practical or seminar exercises of more than 50% of the groups are not allowed, mixing of groups will not be allowed. The lectures will be held at 50% occupancy of the premises.
The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection and wearing of protective masks by students and teachers remains.
/BNR
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 500 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » Assoc. Prof. Kunchev: COVID-19 has Disappeared from the Media Space but it is still Among Us
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 919 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1601 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: 1720 New Cases in the Last 24 hours
- » COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No More Green Certificates from March 21