COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Green Certificate is Dropped

As of today, March 21, the requirement for a “green certificate” for all activities and events in Bulgaria, limited so far, is dropped.

COVID-19 in Bulgaria: No More Green Certificates from March 21

From the same date, the in-person learning in the higher schools will be carried out according to a schedule, as simultaneous practical or seminar exercises of more than 50% of the groups are not allowed, mixing of groups will not be allowed. The lectures will be held at 50% occupancy of the premises.

The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection and wearing of protective masks by students and teachers remains.



