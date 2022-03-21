COVID-19 in Bulgaria: From Today the Green Certificate is Dropped

Society » HEALTH | March 21, 2022, Monday // 08:04
As of today, March 21, the requirement for a “green certificate” for all activities and events in Bulgaria, limited so far, is dropped.

From the same date, the in-person learning in the higher schools will be carried out according to a schedule, as simultaneous practical or seminar exercises of more than 50% of the groups are not allowed, mixing of groups will not be allowed. The lectures will be held at 50% occupancy of the premises.

The requirement for regular ventilation, disinfection and wearing of protective masks by students and teachers remains.

