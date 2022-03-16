Russia has Left the Council of Europe

World » RUSSIA | March 16, 2022, Wednesday // 08:42
Bulgaria: Russia has Left the Council of Europe

Russia has left the Council of Europe, getting ahead of the Strasbourg-based human rights group.

The Council of Europe had frozen Russian membership since February 25, the day after the invasion of Ukraine began.

Last week, Moscow said NATO and European Union countries were undermining the Council and that Russia would no longer participate.

Russia is only the second country to leave the organization. Greece acted in a similar way in 1969, but rejoined five years after democracy was restored.

