A Fox News Cameraman and a Ukrainian Journalist were Killed in a Shooting near Kyiv
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakzewski, 55, and Oleksandra “Sasha” Kuvshinova, a 24-year-old Ukrainian journalist, were killed after their car came under Russian fire in Horenka, a suburb of Kyiv.
A colleague of the victims, 39-year-old British journalist Benjamin Hall, is currently in hospital with shrapnel wounds in his legs.
American Journalist was Killed in Shelling near Kyiv
Fox News CEO Susan Scott said yesterday was a terrible day for the TV channel. She noted that “Zakzewski's passion and talent as a journalist were unsurpassed”, he covered the wars in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan.
The deceased Olexandra Kuvshinova worked with the Fox News during the past month.
