Bulgarian PM met with Turkish President Erdogan

Prime Minister Kiril Petkov met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The bilateral meeting was in Antalya, where the second edition of the International Diplomatic Forum is taking place.

The highlights of the conversation were the good neighborly relations between Bulgaria and Turkey, as well as the desire for more active cooperation in the energy sector, in the field of economy, infrastructure and defense.

Kiril Petkov and Recep Tayyip Erdogan noted the progress and good work during the bilateral meetings of transport ministers and the efforts taken to alleviate border traffic.

The two discussed opportunities to improve transport connectivity and build and improve road connections, including between Plovdiv and Istanbul. The Turkish president congratulated the Bulgarian prime minister on the government's will to fight corruption and reform the judiciary. The two agreed that these policies will attract more investors.

Petkov praised Erdogan for his leadership role in diplomatic talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Earlier, Prime Minister Kiril Petkov took part in the second day of the World Diplomatic Forum. Within the panel, the leaders discussed the topic of change. The Prime Minister stressed that the condition for making a change in society and politics is to be independent.

The International Diplomatic Forum in Antalya is being held from March 11-13.

It is attended by heads of state and government and foreign ministers from around the world, as well as representatives of business, academia and the non-governmental sector.



/Council of Ministers

