Biden: Possible US Intervention in Ukraine will mean World War III

“A potential US intervention in the conflict in Ukraine will mean World War III,” said President Joe Biden. In his address, Volodymyr Zelensky said that corridors for evacuation of civilians will be organized today as well. Russia says the United States is developing biological weapons in Ukraine, but without providing evidence. According to Ukrainian sources, Belarus will be involved in the conflict within hours.

Day 17 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians are Encircling Kyiv

The day in Kyiv began with an air alert and shooting. An air raid has been sounded in at least 15 other Ukrainian districts. The regrouping of Russian troops is underway and the noose around Kyiv is tightening.

The situation in Mariupol is critical, Mykolaiv, Dnipro and Ivano-Frankivsk have been subjected to intensive shooting.

More than 1,500 people have died since the siege of Mariupol, bombing the city every hour.

In another TV appearance, President Voldomir Zelensky said the Russian military was behaving like terrorists and asked mothers in Russia not to send their sons to war. He also promised new evacuation corridors, adding that it was a turning point for Ukraine.

“Today the Russian military disrupted the work of several humanitarian corridors. But still, 7,144 people were rescued from Energodar, Bucha, Gostomel, Kozarovichi. And these are 7,144 reasons to try to organize the evacuation of our compatriots from besieged cities tomorrow, and the day after tomorrow!”

UN has Information that Russia is using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine

Zelensky has talked with his American counterpart Joe Biden about another round of new sanctions against Russia. Biden reaffirmed that Washington would defend every inch of NATO, but warned that involving US troops in the conflict would mean World War III.

“Putin's war against Ukraine will never be a victory. We are showing strength and we will never waver. But the idea that equipment, planes, tanks will be sent ... with the US military, with US crews ... understand and not make no mistake - whatever they say - this will be World War III,” said Joe Biden, President of the United States.

Biden: The United States will End its Trade Relations with Russia

YouTube is blocking access to Russian-funded media channels around the world, Reuters reported. The video-sharing platform said the decision was linked to a policy of banning content that rejects or downplays documented violent incidents - such as Russia's invasion of Ukraine.



