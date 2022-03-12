UN has Information that Russia is using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine

World » UKRAINE | March 12, 2022, Saturday // 11:08
The UN has received reliable information that Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine, DPA reported.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said there were “credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs, including in populated areas.”

“These indiscriminate attacks, which hit both military and civilian targets without distinction, are prohibited by international humanitarian law,” she said.

The UN has also received information on 26 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that killed 12 people, including an attack on a clinic in Mariupol.

