UN has Information that Russia is using Cluster Bombs in Ukraine
The UN has received reliable information that Russia is using cluster bombs in Ukraine, DPA reported.
UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs Rosemary DiCarlo said there were “credible reports that Russian forces were using cluster bombs, including in populated areas.”
“These indiscriminate attacks, which hit both military and civilian targets without distinction, are prohibited by international humanitarian law,” she said.
The UN has also received information on 26 attacks on healthcare facilities in Ukraine that killed 12 people, including an attack on a clinic in Mariupol.
/OFFNews
Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook
Write to us at editors@novinite.com
Информирайте се на Български - Novinite.bg
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » More than 30 000 Refugees from Ukraine have Stayed in Bulgaria
- » Biden: Possible US Intervention in Ukraine will mean World War III
- » Day 17 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russians are Encircling Kyiv
- » EU Leaders have approved a Bulgarian Proposal for a Mutual Fund for Refugees from Ukraine
- » The Reality of War from the Point of View of a Ukrainian Student
- » UN: More than 2.5 Million People have Left Ukraine so far