Biden: The United States will End its Trade Relations with Russia

World » RUSSIA | March 11, 2022, Friday // 19:52
US President Joe Biden has said the United States will end “normal trade relations” with Russia. This became clear during a press conference in which Joe Biden announced “actions to hold Russia responsible” for the invasion of Ukraine.

With this sanction, the United States aims to “punish Moscow.”

Biden said that later today, along with other NATO allies, the G7, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the European Union, “they will jointly announce several new steps to sanction Putin for his aggression against Ukraine”.

According to Biden, “every nation will take steps to deny Russia the status of the most favored nation.”

The US leader also said that the G-7 would also increase pressure and impose sanctions on more Russian oligarchs, adding that the combination of global sanctions against Russia, as well as export controls, “crush the Russian economy”.

