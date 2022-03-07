Oil Reached its Highest Level since 2008

Business | March 7, 2022, Monday // 13:04
Bulgaria: Oil Reached its Highest Level since 2008 Pixabay

The price of oil reached a record high after it became clear that the United States is discussing with its European partners a ban on oil supplies from Russia.

The Brent variety reached $139 a barrel - the highest price since 2008. And for a short time, prices for 1,000 cubic meters of gas exceeded $3,000 in April deals. In recent days, the energy market has been troubled by Russian aggression in Ukraine and fears of cutting off Russian gas supplies.

Consumers are already feeling the pressure of higher fuel and electricity prices. A potential embargo on Russian oil imports would have huge consequences for the global economy, experts warn. German ministers have already spoken out against a ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal. Trading on the Asian stock market this morning began with a decline of about 3%.

/BNT

