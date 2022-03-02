Bulgaria is Expelling Two Russian Diplomats

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Bulgaria declared two Russian diplomats accredited in our country “persona non grata” and gave them 48 hours to leave the country. This was stated by Mitko Dimitrov, Director of the Press Center Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during a briefing.

“The competent state authorities informed the Minister of Foreign Affairs Teodora Genchovska about the evidence gathered for intelligence activities carried out by citizens of the Russian Federation enjoying diplomatic immunity. They carried out unregulated intelligence activities, incompatible with their diplomatic status on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria,” Dimitrov stressed.

The Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bulgaria Eleonora Mitrofanova was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to be handed two notes. Unable to appear, the notes were handed to Philip Voskresensky, a diplomat at the Russian embassy.

“The first note informs the Russian side that Bulgaria declares two diplomatic employees of the Russian embassy in Bulgaria persona non-grata. And with the second note - that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly protests against the publications of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in the information space in recent days with insulting qualifications and suggestions to Bulgaria and its allies. They are in complete contradiction with the repeatedly declared by the embassy itself and its leadership policy of respect and cooperation with Bulgaria”, said Dimitrov.

He added: “The language used by the embassy is incompatible with diplomatic practice and public norms and is an unequivocal insult to the Republic of Bulgaria. We urge the embassy to immediately remove the publications in question and to apologize accordingly.”



/Nova

