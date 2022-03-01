Bulgaria’s Permanent Representative to the UN Supports Ukraine

Bulgaria's Permanent Representative to the UN Lachezara Stoeva supported Ukraine at the UN General Assembly session.

We stand behind the brave Ukrainians. You are not alone,” Stoeva wrote on Twitter.

Survey: Fewer Bulgarians Support Putin after the Start of the War

/BNT

