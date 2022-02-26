How to Help People in Ukraine if You are in Bulgaria

The Bulgarian-based website boyscoutmag.com put up an article with useful information on how ordinary citizens in Bulgaria can help refugees from Ukraine. The information below will be updated frequently.

Information for Bulgarians and Ukrainians Evacuating from Ukraine

It is not just about social networks, thoughts and prayers, we need to act. The West should be ashamed, but what can ordinary citizens like us do for the people of Ukraine?

The list will be updated with good and legitimate ideas for targeted help and effective support. Report if we missed something important:

FIND OUT WHAT YOU CAN DO. See the official resources HERE.

HELP DIRECTLY. Want to donate online, but are interested in all the possibilities? Review the LIST OF ORGANIZATIONS that operate in Ukraine and need help.

DONATE FUNDS TO THE UKRAINIAN RED CROSS. Do you not feel comfortable donating directly to the Ukrainian Armed Forces HERE to help with medical and logistical support? Okay, you can donate to the Ukrainian Red Cross HERE and HERE.

DO YOU HAVE FRIENDS FROM THE IT SECTOR IN UKRAINE? Send them this EVACUATION FORM for them and their relatives from Ukraine to Bulgaria.

PROVIDE ASYLUM FOR NEEDED REFUGEES. Do you have a vacant apartment, house, room or hotel and wish to provide it for temporary use by refugees? Follow the example of NIKOLAI NEDELCHEV and VLADISLAV GEORGIEV and share them on social networks or register HERE (initiative of the Bulgarian tech ecosystem).

ARE YOU A PSYCHOLOGIST/THERAPIST THAT KNOWS ENGLISH, UKRAINIAN OR RUSSIAN? Join the Houspace initiative, which brings together PSYCHOLOGISTS and PSYCHOTHERAPISTS, ready to help people affected by the war, including refugees arriving in the country.

FOLLOW THE BG FACEBOOK GROUP FOR HELP FOR UKRAINIAN REFUGEES.

BECOME VOLUNTEERS. Can you provide free transportation within the country, legal services or your skills in developing fast IT solutions for people in need? Do you want to coordinate the efforts of the Bulgarian tech community in providing all kinds of assistance? Sign up in the online form HERE.

CHECK BG4UA TO CHOOSE AN OPTION AND HELP

SUPPORT THE PEACEFUL PROTESTS OF THE UKRAINIAN DIASPORA IN BULGARIA. There is hardly anything sadder than watching peaceful people crying for their loved ones and not knowing if they will ever return home. Follow the FACEBOOK PAGE of the Ukrainian Embassy in Sofia for current events.

FOLLOW THE SITUATIONAL CENTER OF THE MINISTRY OF THE INTERIOR FOR UPDATED INFORMATION What the government is doing to support Bulgarian citizens in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees. Do you have relatives or friends with Bulgarian passports who want to evacuate? Send them THIS LINK.

SUPPORT INDEPENDENT UKRAINIAN JOURNALISM. THE KYIV INDEPENDENT organizes recruitment campaigns in GOFUNDME and PATREON.

LEARN TO DISTINGUISH FAKE NEWS AND PROPAGANDA. Or follow them directly HERE (in Bulgarian), then inform your deluded friends and acquaintances, if any.

THE BULGARIAN GOVERNMENT HAS LAUNCHED AND INFORMATION PORTAL TO HELP THOSE LEAVING UKRAINE which you can find HERE.

