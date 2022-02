Russian Missile hits Apartment Building in Kyiv (VIDEO)

A Russian missile hit a high-rise apartment building in Kyiv.

The mayor of the city Vitali Klitschko said that according to initial data, 35 people, including 2 children, were injured.

Some of the apartments in the building are completely destroyed.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense posted on Facebook footage showing rescuers taking people out of the high-rise building at 6A Lobonovski Blvd.



/BNT