Bulgaria Supports Sanctions against Putin

World » RUSSIA | February 25, 2022, Friday // 20:21
Bulgaria strongly supports tough sanctions in response to Russia's military aggression against Ukraine, including sanctions against the Security Council of the Russian Federation and President Putin.”

This was stated today by the Bulgarian Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska at the Extraordinary Council “Foreign Affairs” in Brussels, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

“Ukraine's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders is a fact that cannot be negotiated,” said Bulgaria's top diplomat.

The EU will Block Putin and Lavrov's Bank Accounts

EU foreign ministers must approve a new package of sanctions against Russia over aggression in Ukraine. There is a proposal to freeze the EU accounts of Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

The council approved legal acts on the new package of sanctions against Russia, including against the banking sector, high-ranking individuals and legal entities, as well as oligarchs.

It is also planned to adopt additional restrictive measures against Belarus due to its assistance in the Russian military aggression.

