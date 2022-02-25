The Council of Europe has Expelled Russia

World » RUSSIA | February 25, 2022, Friday // 20:05
Bulgaria: The Council of Europe has Expelled Russia

The Council of Europe has suspended Russia's membership, the BBC reported.

In accordance with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers decided to suspend the rights of the Russian Federation's representation in the Committee and in the Parliamentary Assembly.

The reason is the Russian invasion of Ukraine, ordered by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Complaints against the Russian Federation will continue to be heard and resolved by the Strasbourg Court of Human Rights.

Russia's exclusion from the Council of Europe is not a final measure, but a temporary one to keep the channels of communication open.

/OFFNews

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Council, europe, Russia, membership
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria