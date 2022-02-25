The EU will Block Putin and Lavrov's Bank Accounts

The European Union will block assets, including bank accounts, of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in European banks, but will not ban them from entering the 27-nation bloc to keep the negotiation channels open.

This was announced by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, quoted by Reuters, confirming a previous publication in Bloomberg. The agency added that there was virtually no reliable data on Putin's personal wealth. According to official reports, his annual income is 10 million rubles, which is 108 thousand euros, he owns three cars and an apartment.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels this afternoon to discuss extending sanctions following a decision by European leaders early this morning.

“I think we are very close to an agreement,” said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Asked if Putin and Lavrov would be impressed by EU sanctions, Asselborn said: “I believe they all live in a bubble in which they can no longer recognize reality.”



/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook