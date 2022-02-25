The EU will Block Putin and Lavrov's Bank Accounts

World » RUSSIA | February 25, 2022, Friday // 17:15
Bulgaria: The EU will Block Putin and Lavrov's Bank Accounts Wikimedia Commons

The European Union will block assets, including bank accounts, of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in European banks, but will not ban them from entering the 27-nation bloc to keep the negotiation channels open.

This was announced by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg, quoted by Reuters, confirming a previous publication in Bloomberg. The agency added that there was virtually no reliable data on Putin's personal wealth. According to official reports, his annual income is 10 million rubles, which is 108 thousand euros, he owns three cars and an apartment.

EU foreign ministers are meeting in Brussels this afternoon to discuss extending sanctions following a decision by European leaders early this morning.

“I think we are very close to an agreement,” said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

Asked if Putin and Lavrov would be impressed by EU sanctions, Asselborn said: “I believe they all live in a bubble in which they can no longer recognize reality.”

/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Russia » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: EU, Putin, Lavrov, Russia
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria