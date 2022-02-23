Zelensky Mobilizes Reservists to “Increase Preparedness”

World » UKRAINE | February 23, 2022, Wednesday // 12:06
Bulgaria: Zelensky Mobilizes Reservists to “Increase Preparedness” Wikimedia Commons

The President of Ukraine mobilized the country's reservists for active service, but for now, refrained from announcing a general mobilization, and warned that the country could face a battle for its very existence.

“The readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation must be increased,” he said. “We must immediately replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations. If we remain silent today, we will disappear tomorrow. We have hard work to do every day, but we are ready for that, with confidence in ourselves, our country and victory,” he said.

Zelensky also said he had held an inter-party meeting to propose a coalition defense government, and announced the launch of an “economic patriotism” program for tax breaks and other incentives to support a country affected by the threat of war.

/Dnevnik

Follow Novinite.com on Twitter and Facebook

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Ukraine » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zelensky, Ukraine, reservists, mobilization
Advertisement
Advertisement
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria