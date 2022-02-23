Zelensky Mobilizes Reservists to “Increase Preparedness”

The President of Ukraine mobilized the country's reservists for active service, but for now, refrained from announcing a general mobilization, and warned that the country could face a battle for its very existence.

“The readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation must be increased,” he said. “We must immediately replenish the Ukrainian army and other military formations. If we remain silent today, we will disappear tomorrow. We have hard work to do every day, but we are ready for that, with confidence in ourselves, our country and victory,” he said.

Zelensky also said he had held an inter-party meeting to propose a coalition defense government, and announced the launch of an “economic patriotism” program for tax breaks and other incentives to support a country affected by the threat of war.



/Dnevnik

